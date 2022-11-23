Fast Food Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

Fast Food Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Fast Food Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the fast food market is expected to grow from $575.31 billion in 2021 to $628.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The fast-food market is expected to grow to $802.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The increasing number of restaurants is a key factor significantly contributing to the growth in the fast-food market.

Fast Food Market Trends

The new advancement in online food delivery is a key trend gaining popularity in the fast-food market. Major companies operating in the fast-food market are coming up with new ways to improve the online food delivery experience for customers.

Fast Food Market Overview

The fast-food market consists of the sales of fast foods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for quickly providing customers with a fast and convenient food option. Fast food is a quickly prepared food option that is cheap and easily available. Convenience and taste are the main selling points of fast food. In recent times, there have been efforts being made to improve the nutritional content and healthiness of fast foods by adding healthy ingredients.

Fast Food Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Service Type: On-Premise, Delivery and Take Away

• By Product: Seafood, Latin American Food, Chicken, Sandwich, Burger, Pasta, Other Products

• By End-User: Quick-Service Restaurants, Fast-Casual Restaurants, Other End-Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Auntie Anne's Inc., Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC, Domino's Pizza Inc., Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Hardee's Restaurants LLC, Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., McDonald's Corporation, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Yum! Brands Inc., Doctor's Associates Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Wallace Foods Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Fast Food Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth fast food global market research. The market report gives fast food market analysis of fast food global market overview, fast food market size, fast food market segmentation, fast food market share, fast food market growth drivers, fast food market growth across geographies, and fast food market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

