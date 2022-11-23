Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief, Recaps Giving Back to the Columbus, OH, Community with Cops and Gobblers

Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief, participated in Columbus' Cobs and Gobblers

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight, Columbus, is proud to announce that the Columbus police department delivered Thanksgiving meals to dozens of local families. Additionally, families who could not receive meals directly were able to pick their items up at the Douglas Community Center. Each meal kit contained a frozen turkey as well as multiple side dishes.

Residents of the Rosewind Estates apartment complex are the beneficiaries of this program. The property is currently at full capacity, making this year's program the largest giveaway to date. Items were packaged at the community center and then hand-delivered door-to-door by Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief, and other volunteer officers.

This holiday season marks the third year of the Cops and Gobblers program. Police officer Michael Daymut spearheaded the program. He realized there was a need in the community he served and partnered with Starfish Assignment to ensure families received Thanksgiving dinners. Starfish Assignment is a nonprofit organization that partners with law enforcement officers for community initiatives.

Cops and Gobblers has the full support and endorsement of Jennifer Knight, Columbus area businesses, and community members. It takes the dedicated efforts of so many to make this program a success.

When discussing the event, Knight says, "Events like Cops and Gobblers connect law enforcement to the community and give officers the opportunity to give back to the neighborhoods they serve. These events are made possible through community partnerships, and the reward for officers continues well past the day of giving."

Cops and Gobblers must have support and funding to succeed. The program benefitted from several generous sponsors this year, including Walmart, Kemba Financial Credit Union, and the Columbus Parks and Recreation department.

In addition to the Cops and Gobblers Thanksgiving dinner distribution, Columbus police officers hold several Thanksgiving turkey giveaways. These first-come-first-serve events are held at several police stations throughout the city of Columbus. All Columbus residents are invited to participate in this event.

This giveaway is just one of the community initiatives that have come from the partnership between the Columbus Police Department and Starfish Assignment. Other events include a bike giveaway program and a Books and Badges program, which Knight recently participated in. All involved plan to continue to make Cops and Gobblers an annual event.

Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief, and many other Columbus police officers are grateful for the opportunity to serve their community in this way. After years of living and working in the city, officers feel a deep connection with the community. They are grateful for the opportunity to give back.

About Jennifer Knight

Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief in Columbus, Ohio, is known for dynamic leadership, innovative community engagement, and excellence in the field of law enforcement. After earning her Juris Doctor, she received the National Women’s Law Association Award of Excellence. Ms. Knight is a strong advocate for women in law enforcement and is a passionate community volunteer.