SCOR Investment Partners receives ISAE 3402 Type 1 for its internal control system

/EIN News/ --

PRESS RELEASE | November 23rd, 2022 N° 06 - 2022

SCOR Investment Partners receives ISAE 3402 Type 1 standard for its internal control system

SCOR Investment Partners, the asset management company of the SCOR group, is pleased to announce receipt of the international standard ISAE 3402 type 1 (Insurance Standards on Assurance Engagements 3402) audit certificate, issued by “EY & Associés” on 16 November 2022. The ISAE 3402 standard aims at recognising the internal control systems implemented around the provision of asset management services.

This recognition confirms SCOR Investment Partners' commitment to place risk control at the heart of its business with robust internal control systems reflecting best practices.

SCOR Investment Partners further commits to undergo a review of the operational effectiveness of its control system to obtain the ISAE 3402 type 2 standard in 2023.

Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, commented: "With this standard, SCOR Investment Partners demonstrates the adequacy and robustness of our internal control systems. We are committed to meeting our institutional clients’ requirements, providing them with a service that meets the highest international standards.”

- End -

For more information, please contact Louis Bourrousse, Head of Business Development,

+33 1 58 44 78 62, lbourrousse@scor.com

About SCOR Investment Partners

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.

SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 6.1 billion as of September 30, 2022. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 18.4 billion (including undrawn commitments).

Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com

This advertising communication, intended exclusively for journalists and professionals of the press and media, is produced for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, invitation, or recommendation to purchase any service or investment product.

Before making any final investment decision, you must read all regulatory documents of the Fund, available free of cost upon request to the Sales & Marketing team of SCOR Investment Partners SE.

Attachment