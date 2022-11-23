Proactive news headlines including Galileo Mining, Cipherpoint, Alligator Energy and Azure Minerals

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) is trading higher after delivering the highest rhodium grades to date from diamond drilling at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel discovery within the Norseman Project in Western Australia. Click here

Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has completed the acquisition of Excite IT Pty Ltd and appointed its founder Bryan Saba as managing director of the company. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has opened higher on uncovering its highest-grade uranium to date thanks to resource drilling at the Samphire Uranium Project’s Blackbush deposit in South Australia. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has intercepted a very broad zone of high-grade nickel sulphide during resource definition drilling at the Ridgeline deposit, part of its Andover Project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, its highest-grade intersection to date. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has received confidential and constructive guidance during a pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its asset Zantrene (bisantrene dihydrochloride). Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has welcomed additional data from a Phase 2a imaging trial linked to the F-18 Pivalate (RAD 101) treatment candidate. Click here

Kaiser Reef Ltd (ASX:KAU) is encouraged by results from underground drilling at the A1 Gold Mine in eastern Victoria with high-grade mineralisation extended substantially deeper. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL)’s initiation of a bioavailability/bioequivalence (BA/BE) study assessing the company’s lead clinical asset IHL-42X is a positive preparatory activity, according to Edison Investment Research. Click here

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has this week completed an aircore drilling program at the Chalice West Project near Higginsville-Widgiemooltha in Western Australia. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) is well capitalised for the electric car revolution after raising A$25 million in gross proceeds from a recent equity placement, according to a research report by Edison Investment Research Ltd. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has raised $3 million in a well-supported placement and will issue more than 15.833 million shares to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of 18 cents per share. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s integration activities with Health House International Ltd are progressing well, with the company continuing to expand its international presence and product approval initiatives through its established Swiss division. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has doubled down on lithium and rubidium during its latest drill campaign at the Mt Deans project in southeast WA. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) continues to progress the environmental approvals process for the Beharra Silica Sand Project in Western Australia. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has planning underway for 2023 drilling of the remaining cohort of untested priority target areas at the Paterson North Project in Western Australia, a farm-in and joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ, LON:CCZ) has welcomed assays received for the Reefs Tank and Fence Gossan prospects across the central part of the BHA Project’s East Zone to the east of Broken Hill in Far West New South Wales. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has taken another step towards proposed production at the Cannon Gold Project in Western Australia by executing a detailed Loan Agreement and General Security Deed with Nebari Partners LLC for a US$5 million secured credit facility. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has again demonstrated the increasing value of its position in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma with the Rangers Well paying out in just seven months from the start of production. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE)’s Bristol Springs Renewable Energy Project (BSSP) has been awarded lead agency status by the Western Australian Government, under a program administered by the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (JTSI). Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has picked up two more tenements linked to its newly acquired Denchi Lithium Project in WA’s Northern Goldfields. Click here

