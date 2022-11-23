Commercial Seaweed Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

Commercial Seaweed Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Commercial Seaweed Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the commercial seaweed market is expected to grow from $14.94 billion in 2021 to $17.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The commercial seaweed market is expected to grow to $26.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The increasing consumption of plant-based products will propel the growth of the commercial seaweed market going forward.

Commercial Seaweed Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial seaweed market. Major companies operating in the commercial seaweed sector are focused on developing technological innovations to sustain their position.

Commercial Seaweed Market Overview

The commercial seaweed market consists of sales of commercial seaweed by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as food ingredients, agricultural fertilizers, animal feed additives, and pharmaceutical ingredients. Commercial seaweed refers to microalgae that grow in the sea. It can be grown in both marine water and fresh water and can be used as a source of long- and short-chain chemicals.

Commercial Seaweed Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Brown Seaweeds, Red Seaweeds, Green Seaweeds

• By Type: Liquid, Powdered, Flakes

• By End User: Food and Beverages, Agricultural Products, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., AquAgri Processing Pvt. Ltd., West Coast Marine Bio-Processing Corp., The Seaweed Company B.V., Acadian Seaplants Limited, Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A., BrandT Consolidated Inc., Pacific Harvest, The Irish Seaweed Company, AtSeaNova, Seaweed Solutions, and Shore Seaweed.

Commercial Seaweed Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth commercial seaweed global market research.

