Gaming Chair Market to Reach a Value of US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027| Global Industry Size, Revenue, Forecast Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gaming Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global gaming chair market reached a value of US$ 1.07 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027.

Industry Analysis:

A gaming chair is a special ergonomic chair designed with a high, winged back that offers enhanced maneuverability and comfort to gamers. It includes swiveling bases, caster wheels, head cushions, and armrests, which can be adjusted in multiple settings to mitigate stress and impact on the body caused by sitting for a longer duration. Apart from this, gaming chairs are customizable, durable, and adjustable, due to which they are extensively used by gamers for getting lumbar support, enhancing overall physical posture, and lowering muscle strain.

Gaming Chair Market Trends and Drivers 2022-2027

The increasing popularity of gaming as an educational and entertainment medium amongst young individuals, especially during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, represents one of the major factors driving the gaming chair market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of online esports tournaments and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders, including carpal tunnel syndrome due to prolonged sitting, are supporting the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of premium state-of-the-art gaming chairs largely integrated with additional accessories, such as consoles and speakers, to improve the immersive gaming experience is propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based On Type:

PC Gaming Chair

Hybrid Gaming Chair

Platform Gaming Chair

Others

Based On Material:

PU Leather

PVC Leather

Others

Based On Price:

High-Range

Medium-Range

Low-Range

Based On Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Based On End User:

Residential

Commercial

Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Competitive Landscape:

Ace Casual Furniture

AKRacing

Arozzi North America,

Corsair Gaming Inc.

DXRacer

GT Omega Racing Ltd

Impakt S.A.

noblechairs

Secretlab

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

ThunderX3

Vertagear Inc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

