Global Central Lab Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Central Lab Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Central Lab Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the central lab market is expected to grow from $2.28 billion in 2021 to $2.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The central lab market is expected to grow to $3.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The rise in the number of clinical trials is expected to drive the central lab market going forward.

Central Lab Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the central lab market. Major companies operating in the central lab sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Central Lab Market Overview

The central lab market consists of the sales of central lab services by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to support clinical trials and genetic testing in the drug development process. The central labs use validated technology, standardized procedures and reference ranges, and trial-specific testing kits to run all of the laboratory tests requested by the sponsor. The Central Lab provides bundled services where all of the samples from the trial's clinical locations are submitted. This ensures that the results and analysis are consistent.

Central Lab Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Service Type: Genetic Services, Biomarker Services, Microbiology Services, Anatomic Pathology or Histology, Specimen Management and Storage, Special Chemistry Services, Other Service Types

• By Test Type: Human and Tumor Genetics, Clinical Chemistry, Medical Microbiology and Cytology, Other Esoteric Tests

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Acm Global Laboratories Private Limited, Cerba Research, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Celerion Inc, Cirion Biopharma Research Inc, Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc, Eurofins Central Laboratory LLC, Frontage Laboratories Inc, Icon Central Labs, Interlab Central Lab Services, InVitro International, Labcorp Drug Development India Private Limited, LabConnect LLC, Medpace Clinical Research India Private Limited, MLM Medical Labs GmbH, Synevo Central Lab, and Q2 Solutions Pty Ltd.

