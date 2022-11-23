Caps and Closures Market Share Worth US$ 85.3 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing consumers demand for convenience products is one of the major factors driving the Caps and Closures Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Caps and Closures Market size is forecast to reach US$85.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Caps and closures are plastic packaging on top of bottles, jars, tubes, cans, and so on. Caps and closures are of different types such as screw top, corks, metal crowns, Snap-On, friction fit, tamper-evident, and dispersing. Caps and closures find a broad range of applications in numerous industries such as beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The increasing bottled water and the packaging from the pharmaceutical industry are mainly driving the market growth during the forecast period. The material used to manufacture caps and closures must possess an excellent balance of stiffness and toughness along with good chemical resistance. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Caps and Closures Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the caps and closures market owing to a rapid increase in the packaging sector.

2. Rising demand for bottled water is expected to drive the demand for caps and closures over the forecast period.

3. The growing demand for pharmaceutical packaging is driving the market for caps and closures during the forecast period.

4. Stringent government regulation on banning polymer products is hampering the market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The plastic segment holds the largest share in the caps and closures market in 2021 and is forecast to grow at 5.6% CAGR during 2022-2027. Caps and closures are made using several types of rugged polymers, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and others.

2. Asia Pacific held the largest share in the caps and closures market in 2021 and is forecast to grow at 6.2% CAGR during 2022-2027 followed by North America and Europe. APAC is estimated to lead the market and the factors attributed to the development of the market are rapid industrialization and the prominence of waste management in countries like China, Japan, and India. The consumption of plastics has also increased due to the escalating packaging industry.

3. The food packaging segment holds the largest share in the caps and closures market in 2021 and is forecast to grow at 4.5% CAGR during 2022-2027. Owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization, there is an unprecedented endorsement for packaged food across the world especially in developing countries such as India and China.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Caps and Closures Industry are -

1. RPC Group Plc (UK)

2. Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand)

3. Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

4. Amcor Limited (Australia)

5. Rexam PLC (UK)



