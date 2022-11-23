CPLT provide training for NCPD, PCC and Honiara City Front Line Police Officers

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at National Crime Prevention Department in Honiara (NCPD), frontline policing at Honiara City and Police Communication Centre (PCC) have completed a one week training from China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) at Rove Police Headquarter on technics and tactics.

A total of ten RSIPF officers participated in the training which commenced on 14 November and concluded on 18 November 2022 with presentation of certificates.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention, Mr. Simpson Pogeava in his remarks during the official opening ceremony said I would like to extend my deep appreciation to Commissioner Zhang Guangbao, Commander of the CPLT for continuous great support and contributions for allowing your team to come and provide this valuable training to our officers.

AC Pogeava said I trust and believe that with the new knowledge, skills and techniques acquired from this training, officers will be able to effectively carry out mandated duties and responsibilities and continue to serve our people efficiently, fairly and professionally as expected.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) Provincial Mr Leonard Tahnimana who attended the closing ceremony said today marks another height for the RSIPF and for all officers working within the NCPD, PCC and the Honiara City frontline officers who have attended this long week training program.

AC Tahnimana adds: “The RSIPF capability through this valuable training has taken us from strength to strength each day where these professionals and highly qualified instructors from CPLT have rendered to us.”

AC Tahnimana said, “These training are organized and conducted purposely to build and enhance your skills and knowledge on how to deal with situations that you may come across at your forefront when you are performing your duties.”

CPLT Leader, Commissioner Zhang said in his opening speech that community policing and frontline officers are the main force in preventing crime and reducing various cases. During the daily visits and operation, officers may face various difficult and dangerous situations as a result they may escape, attack and assault. So it is essential for these officers to master police techniques and tactics to protect their own safety and the safety of the people.

He said CPLT is specialised in police techniques and tactics training. During this one week training my team will provide practical and useful courses for you, which may ensure your safety and help you to subdue the criminals and control the situations.

Instructor Wang Hu said the CPLT instructors shared knowledge and skills without reservation. After the training, we exchanged relevant experiences, traditional culture and life with police officers. Through the training, the Chinese police, RSIPF officers have been integrated into each other.

Outstanding participant, Staff Sergeant (SSG) Raymond Togapada in his remarks said, “This is actually part of RSIPF capacity building and honestly we all have enjoyed this duration of five days training. Although it is short, it is very powerful training compared to other training we have been receiving. We have learned a lot of new skills, different talents from the CPLT instructors.”

SSG Raymond Togapada recommended that this training must be compulsory for all RSIPF officers to undergo. It is a very useful, helpful skill that each RSIPF officer should acquire at all times in their duties. It would protect your partner, yourself and the public when executing duties.

CPLT instructor demonstrate tactic skills

CPLT officer demonstrate tactic skill

CPLT officer demonstrating tactic skills

CPLT train RSIPF officers on how to use handcuffs

Officers on training

Opening program of tactic and policing training

RSIPF Officers train on tactic training

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) Provincial Leonard Tahnimana giving his remarks

Training with long baton

Two officers with their certificate

Two outstanding officers with their certificates

