HIGH DEMAND FOR SOLTUNA IN UAE CONTINUES

The presence of the Solomon Islands Pavilion at the 2020 World Expo in Dubai from October 2021 to April 2022, has left a lasting impression for the various companies and organizations that established business relations in the areas of Tourism, Green Energy, Medicine, Aviation and Trade and Economic Development to name a few.

One of the companies that benefited from our presence at Expo 2020 is Abu Dhabi based Talent SeaFoods Trading who had successfully signed a distributor agreement with SolTuna Limited as their agent for the Middle East and Africa Region.

Talents SeaFoods Trading Managing Partner Mr. Mohammed Kutty Valyakath said that ever since SolTuna products landed on the shelves of three well known supermarkets in Abu Dhabi, there have been numerous enquiries from other distributing agencies in the United Arab Emirates that expressed interest in our Tuna products.

In a recent development, the Abu Dhabi based company took delivery of a fully loaded 20 foot container of White Tuna Flakes and Red Tuna Wetem Oel. An additional container of seven varieties of SolTuna products is due in the UAE before the end of the year.

Mr. Valyakath added that as part of their on-going promotions, visits have also been made to the various villages and selected malls including public functions where free samples have been given.

However, one of the major obstacles that Talent SeaFoods Trading faces is the lack of available stock as this has hampered the ability for them to meet the ever-growing demands of SolTuna products especially in the UAE which has a population of 10 million people.

Mr. Valyakath expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Moses Kouni Mose for his continued support and guidance and remains confident that the business relations between the two companies will grow from strength to strength and more-so for the United Arab Emirates and the Solomon Islands.

-GCU Press