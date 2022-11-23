HCC MANDATED TO LEAD “SAFE AND GREEN” GAMES PROGRAMME

The Government through the National Hosting Authority (NHA) held successful discussions with the Honiara City Council on Friday 18 November on plans to beautify Honiara city for the Pacific Games 2023.

Chairman of National Hosting Authority (NHA) and Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr. Jimmie Rodgers, informed the Honiara City Council Mayor, and his executive, that the National Government and the National Hosting Authority stands ready to support Honiara City Council to ensure it carries out its mandated role and tasks in implementing the Safe and Green Games Action Plan, aimed at Beautifying Honiara, as Host to the Pacific Games 2023.

Dr Rodgers added that the National Hosting Authority’s main objective is to deliver the Pacific Games with the support of all stakeholders, but at the same time stands ready to assist HCC in its work in beautifying the city, prior to the Games.

The Honiara City Council is mandated to manage and govern the city affairs, and is a key Stakeholder for implementing the Safe and Green Games Initiative.

Chair of GSIC, Bernard Bataanisia presented the Safe and Green Games Action Plan stating that the plan is the key single document incorporating all Ministerial and Stakeholder activities to support the Pacific Games.

He added that in the Safe and Green Games, HCC has an important role to play, such as cleaning and beautifying the City, with the support of all Stakeholders.

City Mayor Councilor Eddie Siapu thanked the Government and the NHA for their confidence and noted that HCC as host City will work together with the NHA to implement its activities in line with the Safe and Green Games Plan.

He stated that HCC needs the support of the Government, NHA, and all Stakeholders, including Donor Partners, to successfully implement the Safe and Green Games Action Plan.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the City Clerk, Justus Denni, Honiara City Council Executive, Deputy Secretary to Prime Minister, Corporate Services, Leonard Ofainu’u.

The meeting was part of the GSICs outreach programme with key Stakeholders on the Safe and Green Games. Previous consultation meetings were held with Guadalcanal Provincial Government, Churches, Schools, Civil Society Organizations, Honiara City Tourism Association Executives, Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Banks and Financial Institutions.

-GCU Press