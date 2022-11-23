Global Roof Insulation Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Roof Insulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Roof Insulation Global Market Report 2022”, the roof insulation market is predicted to reach a value of $10.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The roof insulation market is expected to reach $12.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.79%. The growing construction industry is expected to propel the roof insulation market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Roof Insulation Market

New product launches and developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the roof insulation market. Major companies in the roof insulation market are advancing in their research and development for developing products that lower environmental damage and promote higher sustainability. For instance, in 2020, Owens Corning, a US-based roofing, insulation, and composite materials company, launched a new product line, FOAMULAR NGX (Next Generation Extruded). The new line of extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam products offers a 90% reduction in global warming potential while offering performance.

Overview Of The Roof Insulation Market

The roof insulation global market consists of sales of roof insulation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to insulate and prevent heat to enter from outside to inside a building. Roof insulation refers to thermal insulation in a roofing system, which is provided by board-type products made of mineral fibers, cellular glass, foamed plastic, lightweight concrete, wood fiberboard, or various materials, which might have a different substance on either the front or back.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Batts and Rolls, Rigid Insulation, Reflective system

• By Building Type: Residential, Non-Residential

• By Material: Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Plastic Foam, Others

• By Application: Flat Roof, Pitched Roof

• By Geography: The global roof insulation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Knauf Insulation GmbH, Owens Corning, Paroc Group, Rockwool International A/S, Saint-Gobain SA, The 3M Company

Roof Insulation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides roof insulation global market outlook, roof insulation global market forecast and in-depth roof insulation market research.

