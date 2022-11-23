Oil & Gas Lubricants Market Size Expected to Reach USD 10.9 Billion with CAGR of 3.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The use of lubricants for drilling, exploration, and others in the oil & gas sector will boost the Oil & Gas Lubricants Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Oil & Gas Lubricants Market size is forecast to reach US$10.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027. Oil & Gas lubricants are suitable for moving parts of various equipment like cranes, shakers, thrusters, compressors, generators among others. The mechanical stress, vibration, internal combustion can be reduced by using different lubricant products like greases, hydraulic fluid, engine oil, and others using polychlorinated biphenyl products. In addition, the growing shift towards offshore exploration is boosting the demand and need for oil & gas lubricants as a risk associated with exploration for system failure is high. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Oil & Gas Lubricants Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America is expected to register a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027) owing to growing offshore exploration activities and rising shale production in the US, Canada, and the northern sea region for the production of lubricants, hydraulic fluid, and others.

2. The ease of application and cost-effectiveness of the oil & gas lubricants is driving the demand and need for lubricants during the forecast period.

3. Technological advancement leading to higher well production rates is further driving the market growth during the forecast period.

4. The rise in offshore exploration activity under sea acts as an opportunity for oil & gas lubricants in the forecast period owing to its usage for oil and water separator and others.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The onshore segments accounted for around 70% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Oil and gas exploration and production are very crucial and machine dependability. The lubricants are widely used in the machine for efficient working to eradicate the problem due to machinery failure during drilling over the onshore oil and gas exploration by reducing the internal combustion of the machine.

2. North America region held the largest share in the oil & gas lubricants market in 2021 up to 38%, owing to the exploration and production activity in the United States, Canada, and others. The comprehensive use of oil & gas lubricants to reduce machine failure in the onshore and offshore locations is helping in the market growth during the forecast period.

3. The drilling segments accounted for approximately 14% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The drilling activity is done over onshore and offshore to extract oil and gas from it using polychlorinated biphenyl product and, injection molding technology.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Oil & Gas Lubricants Industry are -

1. Exxon Mobil Corporation

2. Chevron Corporation

3. Schlumberger Limited

4. SK Lubricants Co., Ltd.

5. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.



