Animal Health Industry Overview 2022: Market Size (US$ 43.7 Billion), Share, Trends, Top Companies, Research Report 2027

Animal Health Industry Overview 2022

Global Animal Health Market to reach US$ 43.7 Billion, Growing at a 3.6% During 2022-2027, Impelled by Increasing Awareness Regarding Animal Diseases

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global 𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global animal health market reached a value of 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟯𝟰.𝟵 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟰𝟯.𝟳 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 by 2027, exhibiting at a 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟯.𝟲% during 2022-2027.

Animal health represents the routine monitoring of animals to prevent them from contracting several diseases. It generally comprises of various services and items, including vaccines, parasiticides, feed additives, antibiotics, growth promoters, antimicrobials, etc. Animal health products are widely utilized to cater to the well-being of companion and food-producing animals. They ensure a safe food supply chain by minimizing the spread of zoonotic diseases. Consequently, pet and livestock owners across the countries are spending extensively on animal health products with the intention of keeping their animals productive as well as healthy.

𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The escalating demand for protein-rich food items and the rising prevalence of food-borne diseases are among the primary factors driving the animal health market. Besides this, continuous technological advancements in veterinary healthcare, including the development of vaccine banks and efficient information management systems, are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies and the introduction of animal vaccination programs to optimize the veterinary sector are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Apart from this, the expanding production of animal-based food products and their easy availability within affordable price ranges are also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the emergence of new zoonotic disease variants and the increasing concerns among livestock owners towards the same are anticipated to fuel the animal health market over the forecasted period.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Bayer

• Elanco

• Merck

• Merial

• Zoetis Inc.

• Biogenesis Bago

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Heska

• Neogen

• Novartis

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Vetoquinol

• Virbac

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Breakup by Animal Type:

• Commercial Animals

• Companion Animals

Breakup by Product Type:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biologicals

• Medicinal Feed Additives

• Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

