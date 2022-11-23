Global Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2022”, the animal based protein supplements market share is predicted to reach a value of $25.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The animal-based protein supplements market is expected to grow to $34.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is expected to drive the animal-based protein supplement market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Animal Based Protein Supplements Market

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the animal-based protein supplement market. Major companies operating in the animal-based protein supplement market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2021, GoodSport Nutrition, a US-based healthy sports drink manufacturing company, launched the GoodSport sports drink, a first-of-its-kind natural sports drink made from 97% dairy. The drink delivers three times more electrolytes and 33% less sugar than a conventional sports drink. According to the firm, research has shown that milk hydrates more effectively than other sports beverages and water.

Overview Of The Animal Based Protein Supplements Market

The animal-based protein supplements market consists of sales of animal-based protein supplements by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to complete the daily requirement of protein for the body and to enhance muscle synthesis and growth of lean muscle mass. Animal-based protein supplements are protein supplements extracted from animal sources, including eggs, milk, and collagen. Animal-based protein supplements are considered an excellent source of protein since they have all the essential amino acids and are considered a complete protein. They also have a more neutral taste and are blended easily.

Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready-To-Drink, Other Products

• By Raw Materials: Whey, Casein, Egg, Fish, Other Raw Materials

• By Application: Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Infant Formulations, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, and Dietary Supplements

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Chemists or Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global animal based protein supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Glanbia plc, Abbott Laboratories, CytoSport Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., AMCO Proteins

Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2022 provides animal based protein supplements market analysis and in-depth animal based protein supplements market research. The market report analyzes animal based protein supplements market size, animal based protein supplements market growth drivers, animal based protein supplements market segments, animal based protein supplements market major players, animal based protein supplements market growth across geographies, and animal based protein supplements market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

