Cheese Market 2022: Size (US$ 113.3 Billion), Growth (CAGR 6.31%), Share, Trends, Price, Forecast Report 2027

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cheese market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global cheese market reached a value of US$ 77.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 113.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.31% during 2022-2027.

Cheese represents dairy products that are produced in a wide range of flavors, forms, and textures by coagulating the milk protein casein, mostly derived from the milk of cows, goats, buffalo, or sheep. They are of numerous types, such as mozzarella, cheddar, feta, parmesan, Roquefort, etc. These cheese variants are extremely portable and have a longer shelf- life. They are rich in multiple essential nutrients, including calcium, protein, phosphorous, zinc, vitamin A, vitamin B12, etc., which prove vital for building strong bones and muscles. Consequently, both natural and processed cheese items are extensively preferred by consumers across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cheese Market Trends:

The expanding fast-food industry and the emerging trend of westernization in food consumption patterns, especially in developing countries, are primarily driving the cheese market. In addition to this, the growing organized retail sector and the shifting preferences toward ready-to-eat meals, on account of the busy and hectic lifestyle of the working population, are also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the escalating demand for minimally processed cheese with high amounts of healthy fats, fiber, vital micronutrients, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the introduction of dairy-free and vegan cheese products that are suitable for individuals suffering from lactose intolerance is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating focus among leading market players in advanced marketing initiatives through various mediums, such as television, social media, newspaper, etc., and the increasing product availability through online channels are expected to propel the cheese market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top cheese manufacturing companies being

Some of these key players include:

• Lactalis Group

• Fonterra

• FrieslandCampina

• Dairy Farmers of America

• Arla Foods

• SAVENCIA SA

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

• Cow Milk

• Buffalo Milk

• Goat Milk

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Natural

• Processed

Breakup by Product:

• Mozzarella

• Cheddar

• Feta

• Parmesan

• Roquefort

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Store

• Others

Breakup by Format:

• Slices

• Diced/Cubes

• Shredded

• Blocks

• Spreads

• Liquid

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

