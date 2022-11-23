Global Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market is predicted to reach a value of $11.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market is expected to grow to $15.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Rising demand from the electric vehicle industry is driving the growth of the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market going forward.

Key Trends In The Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market. Major companies operating in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market are developing products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market. For instance, in November 2019, Hyundai Motor Group, a South Korea-based corporation that manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts developed Road-noise Active Noise Control (RANC) technology that offers unique features by reducing noise within the cabin of a vehicle by emitting soundwaves inverted to incoming noise from roads. It uses velocity sensors, amplifiers, microphones, a Digital Signal Processor (DSP), and acceleration sensors to calculate the vibration from the road to the car, and then the control computer analyses road noise.

Overview Of The Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market

The automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market consists of sales of automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to absorb sound and vibration and reduce the impact of noise, vibration harshness to offer a comfortable rider experience to occupants. Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) refer to the field of measuring and modifying the noise and vibration characteristics of vehicles, particularly cars and trucks.

Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Rubber, Plastic and Foam, Fibers, Other Types

• By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

•By Application: Absorber, Isolator, Damper

• By End User: Hood, Trunk, Chassis, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The DOW Chemical Company, 3M Company, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC

