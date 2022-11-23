Special Steel Market Size to Boost USD 250 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.0% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Aerospace & Defence Sector and Growing Automotive Industry would boost the growth of the Special Steel Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Special Steel Market size is estimated to reach US$250 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Special steel comprises a different chemical composition, is manufactured by a special process and has special organization and characteristics to meet special requirements. Special steels exhibit higher strength, physical and chemical properties, biocompatibility and process characteristics than ordinary steel. The growing automotive sector is driving the special steel market growth. It is utilized in various automotive components and parts. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Special Steel Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-pacific region dominates the Special Steel market owing to the rising growth in the electrical and electronics industry. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian electronics manufacturing industry is projected to reach US$520 billion by 2025.

2. Rapidly rising demand for Special Steel in the aerospace and defence sector, due to its usage in aircraft components or parts that require high strength, temperature resistance and toughness such as fuel tanks, high-temperature engine parts and others, has driven the growth of the Special Steel market.

3. The increasing demand for Special Steel in the automotive sector, due to its usage in the manufacturing of various vehicle components such as door panels, chassis, support beams and others, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Special Steel market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the high manufacturing cost of Special Steel can hinder the growth of the Special Steel market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The ordinary low-alloy steel segment held the largest Special Steel market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ordinary low-alloy steel comprises a small amount of alloying elements and the strength of the steel is high. It exhibits good corrosion resistance, wear resistance and low-temperature resistance.

2. The Asia-pacific region held the largest Special Steel market share of up to 42% in 2021. It was due to the increasing requirement for special steel in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. China is expected to continue its dominance in the special steel market during the forecast period.

3. The building & construction industry held a significant Special Steel market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the building & construction industry, special steel such as carbon steel, carbon tool steel, ordinary low-alloy steel, alloy steel for engineering structure, stainless steel and others is utilized to build high-rise buildings, industrial sheds, residential buildings, bridges, parking garages and more.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Special Steel Industry are -

1. Dongbei Special Steel Group

2. Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

3. Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

4. Nippon Steel Corporation

5. Aichi Steel Corporation



