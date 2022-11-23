Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Automotive Digital Cockpit Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Digital Cockpit Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive digital cockpit market is predicted to reach a value of $20.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive digital cockpit market is expected to grow to $30.78 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The increasing number of connected vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive digital cockpit industry going forward.

Key Trends In The Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

Technological advances are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive digital cockpit market. Major companies operating in the automotive digital cockpit market are introducing technological innovations such as 5G low latency technologies to sustain their position in the automotive digital cockpit market. For instance, in January 2020, Samsung, a South Korea-based multinational manufacturing company with a subsidiary, Harman International, a US-based company that manufactures audio equipment for cars, co-developed and launched their pioneering digital cockpit 2020. Using 5G, it links features inside and outside of the vehicle, and it provides connected experiences to both drivers and passengers. It also pairs with V2X technology and QLED Local Dimming1 technology.

Overview Of The Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

The automotive digital cockpit market consists of sales of digital cockpit equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for digital experiences within a car, encompassing multiple screens, digital assistants, and different input methods. In the automotive industry, a digital cockpit solution refers to digital interfaces that OEMs can use to overcome the limitations of traditional analogue instrument clusters inside their cars, like parallax error of meter, which happens due to the viewing angle, and offer real-time data with digital interference. Additionally, digital interfaces support various safety-critical features, information, entertainment, navigation, ADAS, proactive artificial intelligence, comfort controls, and other interface support.

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

• By Equipment: Digital Instrument Cluster, Driving Monitoring System, Heads-Up Display

• By Display: LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED

• By Geography: The global automotive digital cockpit market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Denso Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Faurecia Clarion, Harman International, Pioneer Corporation, Valeo, Mobis India Ltd, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd, Desay Industry

