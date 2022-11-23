At 8.8% CAGR, Global Current Sensor Market Size to Hit US$4.1 billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Low input density and high-power dissipation accelerate the Current Sensor market share.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Current Sensor Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2027, as per the new report by IndustryARC. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2027. The increase in demand for Current Sensors manufactured using BiCMOS technology (a combination of bipolar junction transistor and complementary metal oxide semiconductor) owing to the various features offered by them over conventional CMOS technology such as high current drive per unit, low input density, and high-power dissipation accelerate the Current Sensor market share. The rise in the usage of fully integrated and programmable current sensors and high demand for open loop hall effect current sensor and closed loop hall effect current sensor among consumers further influence the Current Sensor market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Current Sensor Market highlights the following areas –

• In the Current Sensor Market, the Open-loop current sensor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period owing to its low cost, small size, lightweight and low power consumption.

• APAC dominated the Current Sensor market size in 2021 with a share of 33.3% due to the growing requirement of power management, government-supporting industrial automation and growth of the industrial sector in countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan.

• Continuous technological advancements, growing use of fully integrated programmable current sensors, and growing demand for intelligent Current Sensors are expected to drive the growth of the Current Sensor market.

• Current Sensor companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.

Segmental Analysis:

• Current Sensor Market Segment Analysis - By Deployment: In Current Sensor Market, the Open-loop current sensor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period owing to its low cost, small size, lightweight and low power consumption. In addition, this type of current sensor measure DC, AC and complex current wave forms with galvanic isolation.

• Current Sensor Market Segment Analysis - By End-User Industry: The Consumer Electronics sector in Current Sensors market is growing at the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. There is a rise in the demand of consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones, smart TVs, home theatre systems, digital cameras, washing machines, wearable devices, and gaming devices that use current sensors. The increasing popularity of electronic compass and navigational equipment in consumer electronic devices will also lead to an increase in the consumption of hall sensors in the consumer electronics segment.

• Current Sensor Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: APAC dominated the Current Sensor market size in 2021 with a share of 33.3% due to the growing requirement of power management, government supporting industrial automation and growth of the industrial sector in countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Current Sensor Industry are -

1. ABB

2. Melexis N.V

3. Allegro Microsystems, Inc.

4. LEM International S.A.

5. Honeywell International, Inc.

