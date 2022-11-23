Pea Protein Market Price 2022: Size (US$ 1,802 Million), Growth (CAGR 13.6%), Share, Top Companies to Invest by 2027

Global Pea Protein Market

Global Pea Protein Market to Reach US$ 1,802 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 13.6% by 2027, Impelled by Shift Toward Veganism - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pea Protein Market Outlook:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pea Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global pea protein market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global pea protein market reached a value of US$ 844 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,802 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027.

Pea protein is a source of high-quality protein obtained mainly from yellow peas. It is a rich source of several essential nutrients, such as iron, arginine, and branched-chain amino acids. Pea protein has a neutral taste and is sold in numerous forms, such as milk, powder, bar, etc. It is utilized as a dietary supplement, dairy protein alternative, food additive, etc. Pea protein is a wholly vegan food option and can be easily digested without any bloating, unlike most other meat protein supplements. Consequently, it finds widespread application across various segments of the food and beverage sector, including nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, infant nutrition, food processing, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pea-protein-market/requestsample

Global Pea Protein Market Trends:

The emerging trends of veganism and vegetarianism across the globe and the shifting consumer preferences towards non-meat protein options to minimize heart-related ailments are primarily driving the pea protein market. Besides this, the increasing demand for gluten and dairy-free food items among individuals suffering from lactose intolerance is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the inflating focus among the key market players to develop innovative pea protein ingredients is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding consumption of protein supplements and the escalating product adoption in several weight management and sports nutrition food items are expected to propel the pea protein market over the forecasted period.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pea-protein-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Axiom Foods, Inc.

• Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing

• Nutri-Pea Limited

• Roquette Frères S.A.

• Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd

• Sotexpro SA

• The Scoular Company

• Naturz Organics

• Fenchem

• Glanbia Plc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Isolates

• Concentrates

• Textured

Breakup by Application:

• Dietary Supplements

• Bakery Products

• Meat Substitutes

• Beverages

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Retail

• Institutional

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Pea Protein Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

