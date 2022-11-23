Submit Release
TX Top Docs Reviewed & Approved Dr. Juan Martinez For 2022

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juan Martinez, M.D. has been reviewed and approved by TX Top Docs for 2022. Dr. Martinez is a board certified cardiologist who specializes in Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Medicine, Preventive Cardiology and Nuclear Cardiology.

Speaking both English and Spanish, Dr. Martinez and the team at PVA Cardiology in San Antonio, Texas are here to help with all your cardiac questions.

Dr. Martinez is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center, Southwest General Hospital, and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Martinez specializes in prevention, early detection and treatment of cardiovascular disease, including invasive therapies and medical management.

He often treats Peripheral arterial disease, Structural heart disease, and Simple and Complex Coronary arterial disease.

To learn more about Dr. Juan Martinez, please visit: https://txtopdocs.com/doctors/drjuanmartinez/
---

About Us

TX Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Texas online in an easy to use format. TX Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

TX Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, e-mail us at info@TXTopDocs.com and/or visit http://www.TXTopDocs.com.

Media Contact

Harper Moure, TX Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marketing@usatopdocs.com

