EMU Nutrition and Dietetics Department Organizes 3rd Intercultural Food Festival

The 3rd of the Intercultural Food Festival annually organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Health Sciences Faculty, Nutrition and Dietetics Department was held at Health Sciences Faculty. Food cultures of Nutrition and Dietetics Department students were introduced within the scope of the event. Moreover, event also aimed to bring together the students, academic and administrative staff members in order to create a platform enabling social and cultural communion. Nutrition and Dietetics Department’s event hosted 55 students from 5 different countries who prepared 30 different recipes. Volunteering students served their food to the participants for tasting.

In addition, the students in charge presented the contents of the recipes along with the posters and brochures they designed under the supervision of their advisors. The informative posters included details such as recipes, ingredients used, the nutritional values ​​of each serving and 100 grams of the food. Hosting nearly 300 participants, the event ended with presentation of certificates of participation by Health Sciences Dean Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, Nutrition and Dietetics Department Head Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ceren Gezer and faculty members. Narin Kurabiyeleri Unlu Mamulleri, Tatlı Hayat Coffee and Cake, Caramel House of Chocolate, Oza Kahve and Melemendi Bakery contributed the event with their traditional Cypriot food.

