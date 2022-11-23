Aqara Upgrades Iconic Cube Controller, Adding HomeKit and Alexa Support

Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, introduces its new Cube T1 Pro, which is the updated version of its iconic wireless Cube controller. Built upon the success of its predecessor, the new cube adds HomeKit and Alexa support1, so that it can be used to control a wide range of smart home devices within both ecosystems. Moreover, it adds the new Scene Mode to allow users to use not only actions but also different sides of the cube to activate smart home scenes or devices2. The Cube T1 Pro is now available on Aqara Amazon brand stores in North America (US, Canada) and Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK), and via selective Aqara retailers worldwide.

Similar to its predecessor, the Cube T1 Pro recognizes different actions such as push, shake, rotate, flip and tap. A new Scene Mode is added, and when the mode is activated the cube also recognizes different sides, so that users can simply use each side to control various scenes and devices. Dice-like indicators are printed on the sides to help users distinguish one from the others. Moreover, thanks to this new mode the Cube T1 Pro can be used in both HomeKit and Alexa. It's also expected to support Matter via the Aqara hubs through an OTA update, and the Hub M2 will be the first hub to receive such update.

With all these improvements, the Cube T1 Pro enables a more intuitive way to control a smart home2. For instance, users can activate the Morning Routine by flipping it to Side 1, and trigger the Home Cinema Scene by flipping it to Side 2. Additionally, it's now possible within the Aqara Home app to control more than one sets of curtains, roller shades or lights by rotating the new cube. For example, flipping it to Side 3 and rotating the cube to adjust the open percentage of the curtains, and flipping it to Side 4 and rotating to dim the Aqara lights3. The versatility of this cube controller allows users to be creative with their smart home setups.

Based on the Zigbee 3.0 protocol which allows faster response, higher reliability, better compatibility and improved energy efficiency, the Cube T1 Pro has a battery life of up to 2 years. It also supports OTA updates, which means that new features and fixes can be added to the new cube after the its initial release.

In celebration of the launch, Aqara now offers a 10% discount for the new cube on its Amazon stores. North American customers will enjoy the offer with the promo code NACUBET1 in the US and Canada, while European customers will enjoy it using the promo code CBT1PROEU in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. Both codes can be combined with coupon, and will be valid through November 24, 2022.

For more details of the Cube T1 Pro, please visit our website.

A Zigbee 3.0-based Aqara hub is required. The Cube T1 Pro is recognized as 6 wireless buttons in HomeKit, and as 6 motion sensors in Alexa. A Zigbee 3.0-based Aqara hub is required. The compatible Aqara lights, Curtain Driver E1 or Roller Shade Driver E1 are required.

