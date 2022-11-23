Submit Release
All Out Clearout Sales Event Offers Great Deals at Stony Plain Chrysler in Stony Plain, Alberta

Customers can save up to $9500 off and 0% financing on select vehicles at Stony Plain Chrysler in its All Out Clearout Sales Event.

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers near the Stony Plain area in Alberta can now get great offers for their next vehicle purchase at Stony Plain Chrysler, a family-owned automotive dealership in the area. As part of the All Out Clearout Sales Event, shoppers can get up to $9500 off on the 2022 Ram 1500 Sport, Limited, Longhorn, or Laramie, the 2022 Dodge Durango and the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK (old body style). Additionally, they can also get 15% off 2022 Ram 1500 Classic models for savings of up to $10,000.

Stony Plain Chrysler's dealership team is committed to providing the finest selection of new and certified pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. It also offers top-notch customer service and a hassle-free car-buying process. Prospective buyers can save big on their next car or truck purchase by taking part in the All Out Clearout Sales Event in November 2022. Drivers can browse for the complete list of vehicles available in the dealership's inventory by visiting the website.

Customers are also encouraged to check out the featured vehicles listing and limited time offers that are also running currently at the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership. This is an AMVIC-licensed dealership, and a new stock of vehicles will be arriving daily. Prospective buyers are requested to keep a watch out for the latest updates by visiting the dealership website or by reaching out to its professional and knowledgeable customer care team by dialing 587-760-1500.

Drivers are encouraged to swing by the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership located at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, Alberta, T7Z 1Y4, to view the vehicles available in the showroom. For any further inquiries about the All Out Clearout Sales Event at Stony Plain Chrysler, drivers can contact the dealership staff via call/message/email.

