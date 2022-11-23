Ambari To Be Carried in Europe's Largest Retailer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Ambari Brands Inc. AMB AMBBF (FSE: Y92) ("Ambari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered an agreement for its products to be carried by Europe's largest retailer and the world's third largest retailer, El Corte Ingles ("ECI").

ECI operates over 80 department stores and is considered to be the premier European retailer. For their 2021 financial year, ECI employed more than 79,800 people, had €12.6 billion in revenue, and achieved a gross operating profit (EBIDTA) of €804.28 million. Ambari's and ECI's sustainability objectives are aligned, with ECI's commitment to its goals of achieving net zero in 2022, climate neutrality and sustainable water management.

Ambari's European expansion plan is on track and the Company expects to step-up its distribution in Europe by establishing a presence in Germany, France and the Nordic countries.

Ambari remains committed to manufacturing in facilities that are powered by 100% clean energy, specifically aiming to manufacture in facilities powered by solar, wind or hydrogen. Ambari also intends to work with other brands (through white label arrangements) to expedite their net zero initiatives, providing such brands with a route to a faster zero waste transition than if the brands were to develop their own facilities. Ambari anticipates this segment of the business to be a large revenue driver as time goes on.

With the lack of clean energy-powered manufacturing facilities worldwide and the compulsory requirement by many retailers today to produce products that are net zero, brands are rushing to find production facilities to allow them to get the stamp of approval to be a company that has net zero emissions. Ambari has found a gap in this market and intends to develop a "seal" that can be placed on other brands' products that certifies they were produced in facilities powered by clean energy.

Nisha Grewal, Chief Executive Officer of Ambari, stated, "We are very excited to be carried by Europe's largest retailer. We aim to increase our revenues as quickly as possible to one day be a leader in the consumer goods and clean energy manufacturing sectors."

