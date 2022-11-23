Submit Release
New era in China: Indian professor likes Chinese philosophy

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2022

Arvar Raghunatha Laxmisha Rai, who comes from India and currently teaches at the Shandong University of Science and Technology, has lived in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province, for more than 12 years. He is mainly engaged in teaching and research in information and communication engineering.

Laxmisha Rai likes Shandong and enjoys living in Qingdao. He has a Chinese name, Liu Shan, which he said means"stay in Shandong" (Liu Zai Shandong) in Chinese.

It has been easy for him to get along with students at the university, and they can always learn from each other. In his opinion, artificial intelligence in China is developing rapidly and is becoming more and more popular in daily life. It can be applied in many fields, such as agriculture, education, healthcare and industry.

Laxmisha Rai has maintained the habit of reading and studying and has become a lover of Chinese traditional philosophy after getting to know about traditional Chinese culture. He believes that many traditional Chinese philosophical concepts are also applicable in today's society, and hehopes to apply some philosophical concepts in his teaching.

