With 62.6% CAGR, Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size to Surpass US$72.2 billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach $72.2 billion by 2027, as per the new report by IndustryARC. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 62.6% from 2022 to 2027. The market growth is mainly driven by factors including growing demand for enhanced mobile broadband services along with virtual networking architecture in telecom industry, growing investment in development of 5G and machine-to-machine communication solutions. Apart from that, rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), Mobile edge Computing and Fog Computing as well as growing requirement for better digital ecosystem will accelerate the growth of the 5G industry. In addition, demand for high-speed connections, greater reliability and access to real time information also contribute towards the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505335

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 5G Infrastructure Market highlights the following areas –

• Non-standalone technology held the major market share in 2021, due to the early rollout of this technology.

• Industrial sector is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high penetration of IoT and growing demand of M2M communication across industries.

• APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to the rising adoption of new technologies and growing investment for the development of 5Gs.

• The market of 5G is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of M2M communication and IoT across industries.

Segmental Analysis:

• 5G Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis - By Network Infrastructure: By Network Infrastructure, this market is segmented into Standalone and non-standalone network infrastructure. Non-standalone (NSA) held the highest market share of 100% in 2021, attributed to the early rollout of NSA technology across the world and the lack of standalone implementation. Apart from that, Standalone infrastructure is analysed to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• 5G Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis - Based on end-user industry, 5G Infrastructure Market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial and others (government and public sectors, defence and others). The market for industrial sector is estimated to witness the highest market growth with a CAGR of 69.1%, during the forecast period 2022-2027. Growing demand for better M2M communication solutions along with increasing penetration of IoT across industries is one of the major factors fueling this growth.

• 5G Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: APAC region is estimated to witness the fastest market growth with a CAGR of 65.5%, during the forecast period 2022-2027.Many Asian countries including China, Japan and India are investing heavily for the development of 5g network infrastructure.

Click on the following link to buy the 5G Infrastructure Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505335

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large 5G Infrastructure Industry are -

1. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

2. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

3. Nokia Corporation

4. ZTE Corporation

5. NTT Docomo

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/5g-Infrastructure-Market-Research-505335

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Wireless Infrastructure Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16386/wireless-infrastructure-market.html

B. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) Market – Forecast (2022 - 2027):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19419/enhanced-mobile-broadband-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062