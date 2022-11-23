Sales of Chemotherapy Drugs Market is set to Witness High Growth at a CAGR Of 7.7% and Reach US$ 331.3 Bn by 2032

Chemotherapy Drugs Market Segmented By Drug Class - Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Anti-tumour Antibiotics

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chemotherapy drugs market is estimated to be worth US$ 157.7 Bn in 2022 and further increase at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Chemotherapy drugs are majorly used for cancer and autoimmune disorder treatment. Because of the high prevalence of cancer and immune disorders, the demand for chemotherapy drugs is increasing, thus propelling the overall market.

The use of biotherapeutics in chemotherapy research and development has increased. The world has been able to experience the capabilities of technology in drug invention and development thanks to biopharmaceuticals. Antibody-drug conjugates, which consist of a monoclonal antibody coupled to a cytotoxic molecule, are becoming a more commonly investigated cancer treatment option. Combination techniques such as combining an antibody-targeting agent with strong chemotherapy drugs into an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) have also received attention, with several products recently introduced, particularly for breast cancer.

Furthermore, the chemotherapy drugs industry has grown due to increased use to treat immune-related disorders and bone marrow transplants. A low dosage of chemotherapeutic drugs has shown positive results in controlling the progress of immune-related disorders. Chemotherapy solely can only treat approximately 30% of blood cancer patients, and bone marrow transplants can boost this 30% treatment rate to 60% to 70%.

The use of AI and the search for cancer-related information in human DNA are two advancements that are making it easier to analyze and diagnose cancer for chemotherapy treatments. Manufacturers are enhancing their products through research and development, introducing novel drugs, and obtaining regulatory clearances, which has supported market growth.

Market Competition

Product launches by leading players, obtaining approvals by regulatory authorities to expand their drugs portfolio, and increasing drug options in chemotherapy are the key dynamics in the global chemotherapy drugs market.

For instance:

In October 2022, the FDA authorised tremelimumab (AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals) in combination with durvalumab for adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

Cosela (trilaciclib) was licenced by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat bone marrow suppression caused by chemotherapy.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Alkylating agents dominated the drug class segment generating a revenue of US$ 47.5 Bn in 2021.

Cancer held the largest market share and reached a value of US$ 110.5 Bn in 2021.

By route of administration, parenteral hold the largest market share globally, currently valued at US$ 85.1 Bn.

By dosage form, injections held a market share of 66.1% in 2021.

Retail pharmacies accounted for the largest share with a market value of around US$ 65.2 Bn in 2021.

North America dominated the global market and is set to progress rapidly at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

“Increasing emphasis on combination therapy with novel drug formulations will fuel market expansion over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the chemotherapy drugs market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global chemotherapy drugs market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the drug class (alkylating agents, antimetabolites, anti-tumour antibiotics, topoisomerase inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, plant alkaloids, corticosteroids, and miscellaneous antineoplastic), indication (cancer, bone marrow diseases, immune system disorders, and others), route of administration (oral, parenteral, and others), dosage form (capsules/tablet, injections, and others), and distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and ambulatory surgical centres), across seven key regions of the world.

