Polyethylene Naphthalate Market size is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Polyethylene Naphthalate Market size is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyethylene naphthalate market size is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. The polyethylene naphthalate market is majorly rising, due to the growing demand in the packaging, transportation, and electronics industry. Expansion in the application of polyethylene naphthalate in solar cell protection, in the production of high-performance fiber and rigid rubber tires, is projected to boost the opportunities for the growth of the market. In the food & beverage industry, applications such as food packaging & bottling beverages are forecasted to drive the polyethylene naphthalate market growth, due to its requirement in the industry for characteristics such as high durability, providing lightweight to bottles, resistance to chemicals & solvents, and high stiffness modulus. Also, the rising demand in the textile & apparel industry due to its lower production cost, improving shrinkage, and durability has driven the growth of the polyethylene naphthalate market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyethylene Naphthalate Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the polyethylene naphthalate market owing to the increasing investments in the transportation sector. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in 2021, the government invested US$ 5 million for FedDev Ontario, in the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA), to support Project Arrow.

2. Rapidly rising demand for polyethylene naphthalate in the textile & apparel industry due to its lower production cost, improving shrinkage, and durability has driven the growth of the polyethylene naphthalate market.

3. The growing demand for electric vehicles in the transportation sector due to their lower cost and cutting of carbon emissions will be a critical factor driving the growth of the polyethylene naphthalate market in the upcoming years.

4. However, rising environmental effects due to the excessive use of polyethylene naphthalate or polyester as the fabric can hinder the growth of the polyethylene naphthalate market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Polyethylene naphthalate offers characteristics such as high mechanical strength and high resistance to chemicals & solvents. The demand for polyethylene naphthalate in packaging applications is rising, due to its high stiffness modulus, which provides resistance against the shrinking of the material and excellent barrier capabilities. Additionally, polyethylene naphthalate’s food packaging & bottling beverages such as beer and juice, is less permeable to oxygen and water vapor, thus decreasing the oxidation effects, and making an ideal food preservation material.

2. Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : People started stockpiling the packaged food items due to the pandemic, also, the shift towards hygienic food items, increased the demand for packaged food, driving the growth of the food and beverages industry. Additionally, developing e-commerce, and rising disposable income, have boosted the demand for packaged food. In the food and beverage industry, polyethylene naphthalate is used in packaging applications.

3. Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Polyethylene naphthalate is applied in the pellet and films form to produce electronic parts, having high mechanical and thermal properties. Additionally, the expansion of the electric vehicles market and increasing usage of polyethylene naphthalate in producing rigid rubber tires is forecasted to drive the market growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyethylene Naphthalate industry are:

1. Sumitomo Chemical

2. Performance Fibers

3. Kolon Plastics

4. Toray Industries

5. SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S

