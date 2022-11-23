At 9.6 % CAGR, Spiral Membrane Market Size Worth USD 10.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Spiral Membrane Market

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing awareness for clean water and wastewater treatment in slums and industries is driving the Spiral Membrane Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Spiral Membrane Market size is expected to reach US$10.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 9.6% from 2022 to 2027. The spiral membranes are filters that consist of permeable membranes for water treatment and purification. The spiral element includes feed spacers, membranes, permeate tubes, and spacers. Furthermore, the spiral membrane provides a wide application range such as water treatment, desalination, protein concentration, gas separation, and others. The membrane filtration and separation techniques such as nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, and others are used for various applications for water recycling and reuse. The spiral membrane industry is experiencing growth due to its high demand in wastewater treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other end-use industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Spiral-Membrane-Market-Research-510791


Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Spiral Membrane Market highlights the following areas -

1. The rising demand for spiral membranes in major end-use industries such as food and beverage, chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, water, and wastewater treatment, and others, thereby offering growth in the global spiral membrane industry.

2. The Asia Pacific holds the largest growth share in the spiral membrane market due to the rising water and wastewater sanitation and treatment projects in this region in the coming years.

3. The rising demand for spiral membranes for the food and beverage segment is creating traction in the market due to growing applications such as protein concentration, lactose concentration, water purification, juice clarification, and others


Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510791


Segmental Analysis:

1. By technology, the reverse osmosis segment held the largest spiral membrane market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% in the coming years. The demand for reverse osmosis is increasing due to major use in water purification and wastewater treatment.

2. By geographical analysis, the Asia Pacific held the largest share and will grow at a CAGR of 45% in the spiral membrane market during the forecast period. The rising demand for spiral membranes for water purification and treatment in the food & beverage and water and wastewater treatment industry has led to major growth for the spiral membrane industry in this region.

3. By application, the water purification and treatment segment held the largest share and is expected to grow at 35% and increase the spiral membrane market size in the coming years. The spiral membrane is majorly used in water purification and treatment application for the removal of contaminants and pollution.

4. By end-use industry, the water and wastewater treatment segment held the largest market share and is expected to grow at 41% in the spiral membrane market during the forecast period. The exploitation of groundwater and water pollution has influenced the demand for spiral membranes for water purification and wastewater treatment.


Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Spiral Membrane Industry are -

1. Alfa Laval
2. FMC Corporation
3. Aquatech International LLC
4. BASF SE
5. Toray Industries


Click on the following link to buy the Spiral Membrane Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510791


Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.


Related Reports:

A. Membrane Filtration Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19572/membrane-filtration-market.html

B. Water Treatment Additives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/6354/Water-Treatment-Additives-Market-Research-Report.html


Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

At 9.6 % CAGR, Spiral Membrane Market Size Worth USD 10.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538 venkat@industryarc.com
Company/Organization
IndustryARC

,
United States
+1 614-588-8538
Visit Newsroom
About

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare.

About IndustryARC

More From This Author
Microencapsulated Pesticides Market size is estimated to reach US$520.9 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Agricultural Drones Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players
Portable Water Purifiers Market Size to Hit $182.4 million mark by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% (2022-2027)
View All Stories From This Author