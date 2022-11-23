At 9.6 % CAGR, Spiral Membrane Market Size Worth USD 10.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing awareness for clean water and wastewater treatment in slums and industries is driving the Spiral Membrane Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Spiral Membrane Market size is expected to reach US$10.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 9.6% from 2022 to 2027. The spiral membranes are filters that consist of permeable membranes for water treatment and purification. The spiral element includes feed spacers, membranes, permeate tubes, and spacers. Furthermore, the spiral membrane provides a wide application range such as water treatment, desalination, protein concentration, gas separation, and others. The membrane filtration and separation techniques such as nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, and others are used for various applications for water recycling and reuse. The spiral membrane industry is experiencing growth due to its high demand in wastewater treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other end-use industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Spiral Membrane Market highlights the following areas -

1. The rising demand for spiral membranes in major end-use industries such as food and beverage, chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, water, and wastewater treatment, and others, thereby offering growth in the global spiral membrane industry.

2. The Asia Pacific holds the largest growth share in the spiral membrane market due to the rising water and wastewater sanitation and treatment projects in this region in the coming years.

3. The rising demand for spiral membranes for the food and beverage segment is creating traction in the market due to growing applications such as protein concentration, lactose concentration, water purification, juice clarification, and others



Segmental Analysis:

1. By technology, the reverse osmosis segment held the largest spiral membrane market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% in the coming years. The demand for reverse osmosis is increasing due to major use in water purification and wastewater treatment.

2. By geographical analysis, the Asia Pacific held the largest share and will grow at a CAGR of 45% in the spiral membrane market during the forecast period. The rising demand for spiral membranes for water purification and treatment in the food & beverage and water and wastewater treatment industry has led to major growth for the spiral membrane industry in this region.

3. By application, the water purification and treatment segment held the largest share and is expected to grow at 35% and increase the spiral membrane market size in the coming years. The spiral membrane is majorly used in water purification and treatment application for the removal of contaminants and pollution.

4. By end-use industry, the water and wastewater treatment segment held the largest market share and is expected to grow at 41% in the spiral membrane market during the forecast period. The exploitation of groundwater and water pollution has influenced the demand for spiral membranes for water purification and wastewater treatment.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Spiral Membrane Industry are -

1. Alfa Laval

2. FMC Corporation

3. Aquatech International LLC

4. BASF SE

5. Toray Industries



