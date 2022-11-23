Global Cooking Oils and Fats Market is expected to reach the value of 104.66 billion USD by the end of 2027
The global cooking oils and fats market size was valued at USD 63.42 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 104.66 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Cooking oil is a plant, animal, or synthetic liquid fat used in frying, baking, and other types of cooking. The cooking oils are used for food preparation and flavoring and not involving heat such as bread dips, and salad dressing. Fats are greasy substances found in the tissue of animals and some plants. Food from animal-based is such as milk, meat, and eggs. Food for plant-based such as avocados, nuts, and olive oil.
Drivers:
The increasing demand for edible oil in processed food is driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for food of vegetable oils drives the market growth. The rising of cooking oils with vitamins and other nutrients is the major factor to drive the market growth. The growing demand for bakeries and confectionery drives the market growth.
Restraints:
The Labelling of fat and oil products and the safety issues are the key factor hampering the market growth. The health issues to higher consumption of cooking oil is the major factor to restraint market growth.
Cooking Oils and Fats Market Segmentation Analysis:
Cooking Oils and Fats Market - By Type:
• Vegetable Oils
• Palm Oil
• Soybean Oil
• Rapeseed Oil
• Sunflower Oil
• Olive Oil
• Fats
Based on the type: The Palm Oil segment was recorded as the largest market share in the cooking oils and fats market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil made from fruits of the African. Palm oil is used for food products, detergents, cosmetics, and to a small extent biofuel. The palm oil segment promotes bone, eye, and immune health these factors drive the market growth.
Cooking Oils and Fats Market - By Application:
• Food (Domestic)
• Industry
Based on the applications: The Food held the largest share in the cooking oils and fats market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The food segment is divided into the domestic sub-segment is excepted to drive the market growth.
Cooking Oils and Fats Market - By Source:
• Vegetables
• Animals
Based on the source: The Vegetable segment held the largest share market in the cooking oils and fats market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the first period. Vegetable oils are low in calories, low in cholesterol, and also low in fat. Vegetable oils are used for food and different ventures and therefore it is extremely important in the cooking oils and fats market.
Cooking Oils and Fats Market - By Form:
• Liquid
• Solid
Based on the form: The Liquid segment held the largest share market in the cooking oils and fats market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The liquid is the length of the parent carbon chain, and processing variables these factors are driving the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the cooking oils and fats market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the cooking oils and fats market and the increased prevalence of processed foods and improved living standards and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for healthy cooking oil drives the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of the cooking oils and fats. There has been rapid growth in the cooking oils and fats market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the cooking oils and fats market.
Latest Industry Developments:
• In June 2021, Cargill laid out plans to build a new USD 200 million palm oil refinery in Indonesia to accelerate its efforts to develop a sustainable palm supply chain and provide verified deforestation-free products to customers.
• In October 2021, Unilever produced its chief dishwashing liquid brand, Sunlight, with captured carbon emissions, the first to appear in the market. The pioneering procedure is in line with Unilever’s global Clean Future strategy, which has established the aim of removing 100% of the carbon extracted from fossil fuels.
• In May 2021, ADM planned to build its first-ever dedicated soybean crushing and refinery in the US to meet the fast-growing demand from food, feed, industrial and biofuel customers, including producers of renewable diesel.
