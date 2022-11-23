Global Field Activity Management Market to reach the value of 2.70 billion USD by 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report published by Market Data Forecast, the global field activity management market size was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 2.70 billion by 2027, with a registering of CAGR 15.9% during the forecast period.
The field activity is each work or picks up under which vendor provides service at a particular purchaser location on a particular date. Field activity management is the practice of managing field activities, including physical assets, associated workforce, and equipment using software, workflows, and communication solutions. The three activities of management such as planning, organizing, and controlling. The field activity management to an organization and it is necessary to view in more detail the specifics of that organization.
Market Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the field activity management market. The increases adoption of cloud based field activity management solutions are driving the market’s revenue. The rising service contrast management to drive the market growth. The growing demand for used various organic and inorganic growth strategies is the major factor to drive the market growth. The increased adoption of these solutions by small and medium sized business to drive the market growth.
Market Restraints:
The resistance from field workers to adopt automated solutions is the major factor to restraint the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Field Activity Management Market - By Component:
• Solutions
o Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization
o Customer Management
o Work Order Management
o Inventory Management
o Service Contract Management
o Reporting and Analytics
o Others
• Services
o Implementation & integration
o Training & support
o Consultancy services
Based on the component: The Services segment was recorded as the largest market share in the field activity management market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Field Activity Management Market - By Deployment:
• On-Premise
• Cloud
Based on the deployment: The Cloud held the largest share in the field activity management in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significant;y during the forecast period.
Field Activity Management Market - By Organization Size:
• Large enterprises
• SMEs
Based on the organization size: The SMEs held the largest share market in the field activity management market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Field Activity Management Market - By Industries:
• IT & Telecom
• Healthcare & life sciences
• Manufacturing
• BFSI
• Transportation & Logistics
• Energy & Utilities
• Construction & Real Estate
• Others
Based on the industries: The Construction & Real Estate segment held the largest share market in the field activity management market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the field of activity management market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of field activity management and the increasing young workforce and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand usage of tablets and smartphones for business purposes will lead toward the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demand for securing and protecting critical data to drive the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth field activity management. There has been rapid growth in the field activity management market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the field activity management market.
Latest Industry Development:
# In November 2021, Bentley Systems acquired Power Line Systems, which is a global leader in software for power transmission engineering. It was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Madison. Its concentrated focus from the outset has been ever-improving.
# In January 2021, Fulcrum’s no-code mobile application platform integrated with the location intelligent platform of ESRI to enable the field team to grasp the fulcrum location-based data on ESRI maps. This integration will enhance the efficiency of the QA team, safety, and device.
