The Glo0bal Food Service Market is expected to reach the value of 4,194.50 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Service Market Overview:
The global foodservice market size was valued at USD 2,323.30 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 4,194.50 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
Food service is the business of preparing food for schools, hospitals, companies, etc, and serving it to people there. The food service is all about food and beverages consumed outside the home. There are many different types of food services such as plate service, cart service, plater service, buffet service, and family style service. The most important factors in the food service area layout, design, and service. The main aim of food service operations is to achieve customer satisfaction.
Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the food service market. The increasing presence of food service institutions is driving market growth. The increasing number of working women drives market growth. The rising millennial working population with changing preferences for ready-to-eat foods and change in the taste preferred couple with the growing need for customized and new food options to drive the market growth. The growing demand for online food ordering is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing preference for hassle-free, nutritious and hygienic food that is readily available drives the market growth.
Restraints:
They have slightly negative impacts on online food delivery is the key factor to hamper the market growth. Synthetic ingredients are the major factor in restraining the market growth.
Food Service Market Segmentation Analysis:
Food Service Market - By Type:
• Full service restaurants
• Quick service restaurants
• Institutes
• Others
Based on the type: The Full Service Restaurants segment was recorded as the largest market share in the food service market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Food Service Market - By Service type:
• Commercial
• Institutional
Based on the service type: The Commercial held the largest share of the food service market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during g the forecast period.
Food Service Market - By System:
• Conventional
• Centralized
• Ready-Prepared
• Assembly Serve
Based on the system: The Conventional segment held the largest share market in the food service market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Food Service Market Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the food service market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the food service market and the increasing labor wages and price of raw materials is putting significant pressure on the company profits and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The increasing number of households drives the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of food services. There has been rapid growth in the food service market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the food service market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In April 2020: In the wake of COVID-19, Domino's Pizza partnered with ITC Foods and launched Domino's Essentials. This service was made available for consumers first in Bengaluru and then in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. This partnership between a QSR and an FMCG company aimed to serve the community by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential items without them having to step outside the safety of their homes.
• In August 2021: Quick service restaurant, Pizza Hut partnered with Hindustan Unilever to add the FMCG firm Kwality Wall's ice cream and desserts to its dine-in and delivery and takeaway menu in India. With this partnership, Pizza Hut expects to increase its average order value by 10% for orders that have Kwality Wall's ice cream and desserts.
• In May 2022: Domino's launched a new product offering named paratha pizza for consumers in India. This fusion dish is available in three flavors, cheese paratha pizza, paneer paratha pizza, and chicken keema paratha pizza market.
