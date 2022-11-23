Westminster Barracks/ Negligent Operation

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1007030

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/22/22, approximately 1750 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South Mile Marker 56, Windsor, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Matthew Taylor

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/22/22 at approximately 1750 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 91. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Matthew Taylor (44) of Claremont, NH. Taylor was issued a citation to appear in criminal court for the offense of Negligent Operation at a later date.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov