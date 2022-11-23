Westminster Barracks/ Negligent Operation
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1007030
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/22/22, approximately 1750 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South Mile Marker 56, Windsor, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Matthew Taylor
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/22/22 at approximately 1750 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 91. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Matthew Taylor (44) of Claremont, NH. Taylor was issued a citation to appear in criminal court for the offense of Negligent Operation at a later date.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600