Bicycle Accessories Market is estimated to Reach US$11.2 billion at a CAGR of 7% between 2021 and 2031

Bicycle Accessories Market

Bicycle Accessories Market Segmented by Bicycle Parts and Accessories, E-Bike Accessories, Cycling Products, Cycling Accessories, Mountain Bike Accessories more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bicycle Accessories Market 2022

The global bicycle accessories market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate of close to 7% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. By 2031, global sales of bicycle accessories are expected to reach nearly US$11.2 billion.

This growth is being propelled by the increasing popularity of cycling as a means of transportation and recreation. Cycling is becoming increasingly popular in urban areas due to its convenience, affordability, and health benefits. Additionally, the growth of the e-bike market is driving demand for bicycle accessories such as batteries, motors, and chargers.

As demand for bicycles surges across regions, especially e-bikes, mountain bikes, and road bikes, the need for bicycle accessories will be greater than before. There will be especially high demand for helmets, saddles, and fenders, and the customization trend will get even stronger over the coming years.

With the help of Bicycle Accessories Market Report analysis, every new or established manufacturer can gain knowledge about the business strategies and planning by the significant key marketers who are having a strong base. The documentation is prepared by investigating the company’s activities related to their planning, decision making, purchase, capital investment, innovation, workforce, business expansion strategy, facility expansion, promotional activities, and many other aspects of a company.

Company Profiles-

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like –

• Continental AG

• Accell Group N.V.

• Avon Cycles Ltd.

• Campagnolo S.R.L.

• Garmin Ltd. Shimano Inc.

• Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Merida Industry Co Ltd

• Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd.

• Raj Cycles India Private Limited

• Endura Ltd

• Eastman Industries Limited

• DT Swiss AG and more

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Bicycle Accessories Market.

Key Segments of Market

Persistence Market Research’s study on the bicycle accessories market is divided into four significant segments - by product, by bicycle, by sales channel, and by region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters related to these categories.

Bicycle Accessories Market by Product -

• Helmets

• Gloves & Warmers

• Jerseys/Tees/Jackets

• LED Lights

• Mirrors

• Bottle Cages

• Pumps

• Front Baskets & Luggage Carriers

• Bar Grips

• Kickstands

• Saddle & Covers

• Mud Flaps

• Speedometers

• Horns

• Fenders

Bicycle Accessories Market by Bicycle -

• Mountain Bikes

• Hybrid/Cross

• Road

• Comfort

• Youth

• Cruisers

• Electric & Others

Bicycle Accessories Market by Sales Channel -

• Speciality Bicycle Retailers

• Full Line Supporting Goods Stores

• Department Stores & Others

• Online

Bicycle Accessories Market by Region -

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which region is anticipated to hold a prominent market share over the forecast period?

What will be the key driving factors propelling the demand for bicycle accessories during the forecast period?

How will current trends impact the bicycle accessories market?

Who are significant market participants in the bicycle accessories market?

What are the crucial strategies of prominent players to upscale their positions in this landscape?

