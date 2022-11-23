Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The steady increase in fertility clinics around the globe has pushed the market forward Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA , INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market size is estimated to reach $567.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The Human Chorionic Gonadotropin is a hormone that helps in the maternal recognition of pregnancy. The growing burden pertaining to infertility supplemented by the usage of the hormone in the detection of cancers has been the key driver for the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America’s human chorionic gonadotropin market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust medical infrastructure which greatly helps fertility clinics and fertility device manufacturers to adapt to the demand. Additionally, the region is dominated by an educated and urbanized population, which makes the overall fertility low in women thereby helping the market to occupy a dominant position. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period owing to the overall decrement of fertility rates in the predominant region complimented by the growing research-based activities.

2. The growing cases of infertility across the globe supplemented by the increasing awareness about therapeutics for infertility issues have been the key drivers for the market. Side effects of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) are anticipated to hamper the market growth of the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Industry.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Segmentation Analysis- By Therapeutic Area: Female Infertility Treatment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the heavy prescription of the following hormone in treating the causes of infertility across the globe. Additionally, around 10 in every 100 women in the US have trouble getting pregnant within the age bracket of 25-44. Owing to the following statistics and its super-imposition on other global regions, the segment was able to dominate.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users: Fertility clinics held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Primarily, the injections or pills are given under the supervision of the hormonal doctors to avoid any other complications. Moreover, pregnancy tests are being made to be done in fertility clinics, which allows for the detection of hCG in test kits.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: North America held a dominant market share of 38% as compared to the other region in 2021. It is owing to the presence of wide variety and support by the government and private bodies to help in getting fertile. Moreover, the region has been seeing a decreasing fertility rate which further propels the market. Additionally, in the US, male: female ratio stands at 97.95: 100, which again has allowed the market to hold a position.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin industry are -

1. Bristol Myers Squibb Company,

2. Merck & Co., Inc.,

3. Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

4. Fresenius Kabi AG,

5. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

