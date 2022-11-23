Rare Earth Magnet Market 2022 | Size, Outlook, Global Industry Overview, Latest Insights, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Rare Earth Magnet Market is Expected to reach US$ 23.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗥𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global rare earth magnet market size reached US$ 16.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2022-2027.

Rare-earth magnets are robust permanent magnets made using alloys of rare-earth elements. These magnets produce significantly stronger magnetic fields than other magnets, such as ferrite or alnico, making them an ideal choice for industrial, commercial, and technical applications. They assist in product miniaturization, reduce manufacturing costs, improve product performance, and exhibit strong adhesive force. Rare-earth magnets are brittle and prone to corrosion, due to which they are plated or coated to prevent chipping, breaking, or crumbling into powder. In addition, they offer various advantages and find applications in manufacturing computer disc drives, microphones, automotive starters, motors, separators, printers, and acoustic transducers.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rare-earth-magnet-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

𝗥𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The primary factor accelerating the global rare-earth magnet market is the increasing demand for permanent magnets. Apart from this, the rising environmental consciousness has surged the product incorporation in electric vehicles (EVs), which, in turn, is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the fueling demand for electricity and surging levels of automation are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the burgeoning population and rapid urbanization and industrialization are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Besides this, rapid technological advancements, increasing research and development (R&D) ventures, surging mining activities, and modernization of production techniques are providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=527&method=1

𝗥𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the rare earth magnet market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global rare earth magnet market on the basis of application, magnet type and region.

Breakup by Magnet Type:

• Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnets

• Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets

Breakup by Application:

• NdFeB Magnets

• Automobile

• Electronics

• Power Generators

• Medical Industry

• Wind Power

• Others

• SmCo Magnets

• Defense

• Aerospace

• Electronics

• Medical Devices

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• China

• Japan

• Europe

• USA

𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=527&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:

Plastic Processing Machinery Market:

Power Management Ic Market:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

