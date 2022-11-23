At 7.1% CAGR, Infant Formula Ingredients Market Size Worth $27.7 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing population of working mothers around the globe has aided the growth of infant formula, thereby helping the ingredients market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Infant Formula Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $27.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Infant formula is predominantly publicized as baby formula. Infant food products have had always held a predominant market space owing to the prescribed dosing of such formulas to cover the overall loss of nutrition from breast milk. Additionally, formula ingredient manufacturers have readily adapted to the changing dietary needs within baby food products and have customized and created product lines sufficing unique demands. Bottle-feeding is the way through which infant formula or breast milk feeding should start. Protein hydrolysate formulas have been recommended as infant formula. Protein hydrolysate formulas are meant for babies who don't tolerate cow's milk or soy-based formulas. Extensively hydrolyzed formulas are an option for babies who have a protein allergy or have hypoallergenic protein foods.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Infant-Formula-Ingredients-Market-Research-504773

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Infant Formula Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the wide prevalence of having a job, thereby ensuring proper nutrition. In order for continuing a job, women have to rely on other nutrition sources such as infant formula. Moreover, the predominant ingredient manufacturers are in India and China, which further provides a tight grip over the market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to favorable policies of the government which allow for easy access and flow of FDI, additionally, local manufacturers are provided with incentives that allow them to take hold of the market.

2. The growing population of working women has in turn made baby food products common, additionally, plant-based protein as an ingredient are the key factor driving the Infant Formula Ingredients Market. However, low awareness and trust pertaining to the availability and use of such products have impeded market growth.

3.A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Infant Formula Ingredients Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504773

Segmental Analysis:

Infant Formula Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Source : The Infant Formula Ingredients Market based on the source can be further segmented into cow milk, soy, protein hydrolysates, and others. The cow milk segment held the largest share in the year 2021. It is owing to the wide acceptability of cow’s milk as it contains, nutritionally everything and has been regarded by FDA as the “gold standard.”

Infant Formula Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Form : The Infant Formula Ingredients Market based on the form can be further segmented into powder, liquid, and semi-liquid or ready to use. The powdered segment held the largest market share in the year 2021.

Infant Formula Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The infant formula ingredient market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific held a share of 39% as compared to the other regions in 2021. It is owing to the presence of all the necessary ancillaries to produce infant formula.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Infant Formula Ingredients Industry are -

1. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

2. Dupont

3. DSM

4. ADM

5. Arla Foods

Click on the following link to buy the Infant Formula Ingredients Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504773

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Infant and Mother Nutrition Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15007/infant-mother-nutrition-market.html

B. Infant Formula Testing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/228/Global-Infant-Formula-testing-Market-report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062