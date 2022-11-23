Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,617 in the last 365 days.

Roomba i3+ & i3 Black Friday Deals (2022): Early iRobot Roomba EVO Series Robot Vacuum Deals Found by The Consumer Post

Roomba i3+ & i3 Black Friday 2022 Deals

The best early Black Friday Roomba i3 & i3+ deals for 2022, featuring the best self-emptying robot vacuum & bundles savings

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s a summary of all the best early Roomba i3+ & i3 deals for Black Friday, featuring deals on robovacs, filters, parts & accessories. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Roomba i3 Deals:

Save up to 35% Roomba i3 Series robot vacuums, parts and accessories (Walmart.com)
Save up to 36% iRobot Roomba i3 & i3+ EVO robot vacuums (iRobot.com)

Best Robot Vacuum Deal:

Save up to 60% on robot vacuums from top brands like Neato, Roomba & Roborock (Walmart.com)

The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save money this year by getting the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free and applies to available coupons while shopping online. Their browser extension helps millions of shoppers save money. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.


About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases. Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Roomba i3+ & i3 Black Friday Deals (2022): Early iRobot Roomba EVO Series Robot Vacuum Deals Found by The Consumer Post

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.