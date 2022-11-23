Green Tea Market Size to Boost USD $2,651 million By 2027 | CAGR 5.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the Green Tea Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the green Tea Market size is estimated to reach $2,651 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over 2021-2026. The Camellia sinensis plant is used to make green tea containing anthocyanin, phenylpropanoid, tetraterpenoids. These plants' leaf buds and dried leaves are introduced in the manufacture of green tea which is rich in flavanols. Green tea has a high amount of epigallocatechin gallate which has a positive impact on health. These leaves are made by pan-frying and steaming them, then drying them. Green tea has been shown to help with depression, as well as numerous cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, and gastric cancer, among other health problems owing to the presence of prebiotics and probiotics. Green tea use has also been shown in several scientific research to assist improve thinking skills and lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the body. Green tea has gained popularity among consumers in recent years, owing to its health benefits. Green tea can be used on a regular basis also aids in the reduction of body fat.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Green tea Market highlights the following areas -

2. Increasing consumer awareness of healthy and safe products, as well as an increase in the number of people suffering from obesity, cancer, and other ailments, is boosting demand for green tea in the forecast period of 2021-2026. However, the market's growth is being stifled by changes in climate and the shrinking availability of plantation land in various nations.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Green Tea Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Green Tea Market Segment Analysis – By Flavor : The Green Tea Market based on flavor can be further segmented into Flavored Green Tea and Unflavored Green tea. In terms of revenue, Flavored Green Tea has the greatest share in 2020. This is primarily owing to the wide range of flavored green teas on the market, which is driving demand based on consumer preferences and taste.

Green Tea Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel : The Green Tea Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Store, Convenience Stores, Online Retail and Others.

Green Tea Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia Pacific dominated the Green Tea Market with a major share of 42.4% in 2020 as a result of increased immense potential in the production from the countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, India and China and thus there is growing deam for green tea in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Green Tea Industry are -

1. The Coca-Cola Company

2. Tata Global Beverages

3. Unilever

4. Cape Natural Tea Products

5. Celestial Seasonings

