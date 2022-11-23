Household Insecticides Market To Reach US$ 22.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.4%

Household Insecticides Market

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Household Insecticides Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Household Insecticides Market Analysis Report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global household insecticides market size reached US$ 14.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2022-2027. Household insecticides are widely utilized to control the growth of mosquitoes and other insects to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. They are relatively less toxic to humans and are generally manufactured using natural or synthetic substances, such as citronella and geraniol oil and hydroxyethyl isobutyl piperidine carboxylate. Household insecticides are usually available in the form of oil, sprays, coils and slow-release vaporizing systems.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Household Insecticides Market Trends:

Insects represent one of the major causes of disease and discomfort across the globe. Insect-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya, can impede the economic and social development of a country, especially in the warm and humid regions of the tropics and sub-tropics. Apart from this, local and national governing authorities in numerous countries are presently focusing on controlling insects, which in turn is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading manufacturers in the industry are introducing new, safer and environment-friendly product variants to expand their existing market share. Moreover, advancements in insecticide release technology, such as sprays, aerosols, and gels, are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape Key Players:

• Amplecta AB

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Dabur India Limited

• Earth Chnsemicals Co. Ltd

• Godrej Consumer Products

• HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd

• Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

• Neogen Corporation

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

• S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

• Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Zapi SPA

• Zhongshan Lanju

Breakup by Packaging:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Breakup By Product Type:

• Sprays

• Electric Vaporizers

• Mosquito Coils

• Baits

• Other

Breakup By Composition:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• General Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

