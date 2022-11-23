Oats Market is excepted to reach the value of 10.8 billion USD by the end of 2027.
Oats Market Overview:
oats market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
Oats is a domesticated cereal grass and it is grown primarily for its edible starchy grains. The oats are also named Avena sativa it is a type of cereal grin of the Poaceae grass family of plants. The oats are chiefly eaten as porridge but are also used in various baked goods, such as oatmeal cookies, oatcakes, and oat bread. They are commonly eaten for breakfast as oatmeal and it is boiling oats in water and milk.
Drivers:
The increasing awareness of the health benefits is driving the market’s revenue. The rising rapid urbanization is the key factor to drive the market growth. The increasing craze for fitness among millennials is the major factor driving the market growth. The oats meals have high nutrients, high protein, carbohydrates, dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals are these factors driving the market growth. The growing demand for the flavored oats is the outpace to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for oats in the preparation of cereal products. The growing demand for oats is used for a daily meal by people suffering from diabetes, and cardiovascular is the major factor driving the market growth.
Restraints:
The utilization patterns for food items continuously changing is the key factor hampering the market growth. The construed substitute items are the major factor restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Oats Market - By Type:
• Whole Oat Groats
• Steel Cut Oats
• Scottish Oats
• Regular Rolled Oats
• Quick Rolled Oats
• Instant Oats
• Others
Based on the type: The Whole Oat Groats segment was recorded as the largest market share in the oats market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The whole oats groats are the result of simply harvesting oats, removing their includible hulls, and cleaning them. The oat groans are used to make oatmeal and oat flour and therefore, it is extremely important in the oats market.
Oats Market - By Distribution Channel:
• Hypermarket
• Supermarket
• Specialty Retailers
• Convenience Stores
• Independent Retailers
• Others
Based on the distribution channel: The supermarkets held the largest share in the oats market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Because the consumers give high preference to the supermarkets are have high service quality and enhance the shopping experience of consumers to drive the market growth.
Oats Market - By Packaging:
• Plastic Container
• Carton Boxes
• Stand-up Pouches
• Others
Based on the packaging: The stand-up pouches segment held the largest share market in the oats market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The stand-up pouches are a type of flexible packaging it can stand erect on its bottom for display use, and storage to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
Europe is the largest growing region in the oats market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Europe has a high availability in the countries such as the U.K, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the oats market and the increasing health consciousness and transition towards quick and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for oat-based products is expected to create regional market growth. Germany is the largest market supporting the growth of the oats. There has been rapid growth in the oats market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the oats market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In February 2022 Above Food Corp. will be acquiring Sonic Milling Systems, a reputed food technology firm focused on creating processing methods for plant-based ingredients as well as products. Sonic Milling’s technology makes use of pressure and water to develop microscopic air bubbles that can break apart a host of ingredients including fruits, vegetables, and pulses into clean label liquids as well as sauces without requiring stabilizers.
• In March 2021, Quaker Oats launched a unique product that brings plain oats with 2 different flavors - Homestyle Masala and Tangy Tomato – in one pack to target the growing oats demand in India.
• On December 13, 2021, New York, United States-based “Hain Celestial Group” which operates in organic food products announced the successful acquisition of New Jersey, United States-based food company “That’s How We Roll.” The total value of this transaction stands at around $259 million. Moreover, the acquisition has added convenient product brands like “Thinsters” and “ParmCrips” to Hain’s portfolio.
