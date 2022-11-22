Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Estonia Alar Karis

CANADA, November 22 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, to discuss regional security and bilateral cooperation.

The leaders discussed ways to continue to support Ukraine and to increase costs on Russia for its unjustifiable aggression. They reaffirmed their commitment to stand by Ukraine for as long as needed.

The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s commitment to security in Eastern Europe, including through membership in the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, based in Tallinn, and leadership of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Latvia.

The leaders talked about enhancing their bilateral cooperation, including by opening a full embassy with a resident ambassador in Tallinn as part of Canada’s diplomatic expansion in Central and Eastern Europe. They discussed the importance of developing resilient supply chains for critical minerals, and welcomed commercial cooperation between the two countries to create good jobs and economic growth. 

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Karis looked forward to continuing to work together to advance shared priorities.

