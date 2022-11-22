R.I. Board of Elections Unanimously Votes to Certify 2022 General Election Results

RHODE ISLAND, November 22 - CRANSTON, R.I. – At a public Board meeting held this afternoon, the members of the Rhode Island Board of Elections voted unanimously to certify the results of the Rhode Island 2022 General Election including federal, state, General Assembly, and local races, local races subject to recounts, and all state and local ballot questions.

Full, certified election results are available at: https://www.ri.gov/election/results/2022/general_election/

