The Global Industrial Automation Market is excepted to reach the value of 51.4 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Product Description:
The global industrial automation market size was valued at USD 36.4 billion in 2021. And it is estimated to reach USD 51.4 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period.
Read Full Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/industrial-automation-market
Industrial automation is used for the technologies such as computer software and robotics to control machinery and processes it replaces human beings in performing specific functions. Industrial automation helps a business enhance safety, Boost quality production, save time, lower costs, and reduce monitoring these benefits lead the companies to great efficiency, more profitability, and higher productivity. Industrial automation is the three types such as programable automation, flexible or soft automation, and fixed or hard automation.
Drivers:
The increasing emphasis on real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance are driving the market’s revenue. The increased focus on economic diversification to drive the market growth. The rising adoption of process automation solutions across various industries such as automotive, energy utilities, and chemical industries drive the market growth. The increasing intelligent adoption of technologies such as Ai-based smart robots, loT, and others to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The high initial capital investments are the key factor to hamper the market growth. The compatibility issues are also the major factor restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Industrial Automation Market - By Automation Type:
• Distributed Control System (DCS)
• Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)
• Machine Vision System
• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
• Human Machine Interface (HMI)
• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
• Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
• Plant Asset Management
• Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers
• Electronic Control Units (ECU)
• Others
Based on the automation type: The SCADA segment was recorded as the largest market share in the industrial automation market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. SCADA is a category of software application for controlling industrial processes. The SCADA can be used to manage almost any type of industrial process and therefore it is extremely important in the industrial automation market.
Industry Automation Market - By Industry:
• Automotive and Transportation
• Metals and Mining
• Oil and Gas
• Pulp and Paper
• Hydro Power
• Energy and Power System
• Chemical, Material, and Food
• Measurement and Instrumentation
Based on the industry: Automotive and Transportation held the largest share in the industrial automation market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The automotive industry is associated with production, retailing, and wholesaling. The transportation industry is the for-hire transportation and warehousing sector to drive the market growth.
Industry Automation Market – By Type:
• Fixed Automation
• Programmable Automation
Based on the type: The Fixed Automation segment held the largest share market in the industrial automation market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Fixed automation is used for production systems with exclusively allocated high production needs and equipment to drive the market growth.
Request for sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/industrial-automation-market/request-sample
Regional Analysis:
Europe is the largest growing region in the industrial automation market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Europe has a high availability in the countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Ireland, Russia, and Italy. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the industrial automation market and the increasing technological advancements developments and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for loT solutions for innovative automation in the manufacturing industry to drive the region’s market growth. Germany is the largest market supporting the growth of the industrial automation. There has been rapid growth in the industrial automation market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the industrial automation market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In January 2021, Omron launched the i4 series SCARA robot, which automates high-speed, high-precision assembly and transportation with easy installation. The i4 series consists of an i4H medium to large-sized, high-performance model and an i4L compact-sized model suitable for lightweight applications. By seamlessly integrating and controlling the "i4 series" robots and the robot hands and other peripheral devices, the interlocking of each device is enabled and complicated tasks could not be done with conventional SCARA.
• In July 2021- Siemens AG expanded its partnership with SAP SE to deliver a new solution for services and asset lifecycle management. The partnership aims to connect plant floor operations, product development through digital twins, and remote condition monitoring with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to facilitate collaboration across the asset lifecycle.
• In February 2021, ABB launched the cobots portfolio in GoFa and SWIFT cobot families. These cobots will offer higher payload capacity and speed in the movement of robots that will complement YuMi and Single Arm YuMi in ABB's cobot lineup.
Ask For Customization @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/industrial-automation-market/customization
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients' needs.
Brian Miller
Product Description:
The global industrial automation market size was valued at USD 36.4 billion in 2021. And it is estimated to reach USD 51.4 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period.
Read Full Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/industrial-automation-market
Industrial automation is used for the technologies such as computer software and robotics to control machinery and processes it replaces human beings in performing specific functions. Industrial automation helps a business enhance safety, Boost quality production, save time, lower costs, and reduce monitoring these benefits lead the companies to great efficiency, more profitability, and higher productivity. Industrial automation is the three types such as programable automation, flexible or soft automation, and fixed or hard automation.
Drivers:
The increasing emphasis on real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance are driving the market’s revenue. The increased focus on economic diversification to drive the market growth. The rising adoption of process automation solutions across various industries such as automotive, energy utilities, and chemical industries drive the market growth. The increasing intelligent adoption of technologies such as Ai-based smart robots, loT, and others to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The high initial capital investments are the key factor to hamper the market growth. The compatibility issues are also the major factor restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Industrial Automation Market - By Automation Type:
• Distributed Control System (DCS)
• Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)
• Machine Vision System
• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
• Human Machine Interface (HMI)
• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
• Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
• Plant Asset Management
• Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers
• Electronic Control Units (ECU)
• Others
Based on the automation type: The SCADA segment was recorded as the largest market share in the industrial automation market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. SCADA is a category of software application for controlling industrial processes. The SCADA can be used to manage almost any type of industrial process and therefore it is extremely important in the industrial automation market.
Industry Automation Market - By Industry:
• Automotive and Transportation
• Metals and Mining
• Oil and Gas
• Pulp and Paper
• Hydro Power
• Energy and Power System
• Chemical, Material, and Food
• Measurement and Instrumentation
Based on the industry: Automotive and Transportation held the largest share in the industrial automation market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The automotive industry is associated with production, retailing, and wholesaling. The transportation industry is the for-hire transportation and warehousing sector to drive the market growth.
Industry Automation Market – By Type:
• Fixed Automation
• Programmable Automation
Based on the type: The Fixed Automation segment held the largest share market in the industrial automation market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Fixed automation is used for production systems with exclusively allocated high production needs and equipment to drive the market growth.
Request for sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/industrial-automation-market/request-sample
Regional Analysis:
Europe is the largest growing region in the industrial automation market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Europe has a high availability in the countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Ireland, Russia, and Italy. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the industrial automation market and the increasing technological advancements developments and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for loT solutions for innovative automation in the manufacturing industry to drive the region’s market growth. Germany is the largest market supporting the growth of the industrial automation. There has been rapid growth in the industrial automation market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the industrial automation market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In January 2021, Omron launched the i4 series SCARA robot, which automates high-speed, high-precision assembly and transportation with easy installation. The i4 series consists of an i4H medium to large-sized, high-performance model and an i4L compact-sized model suitable for lightweight applications. By seamlessly integrating and controlling the "i4 series" robots and the robot hands and other peripheral devices, the interlocking of each device is enabled and complicated tasks could not be done with conventional SCARA.
• In July 2021- Siemens AG expanded its partnership with SAP SE to deliver a new solution for services and asset lifecycle management. The partnership aims to connect plant floor operations, product development through digital twins, and remote condition monitoring with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to facilitate collaboration across the asset lifecycle.
• In February 2021, ABB launched the cobots portfolio in GoFa and SWIFT cobot families. These cobots will offer higher payload capacity and speed in the movement of robots that will complement YuMi and Single Arm YuMi in ABB's cobot lineup.
Ask For Customization @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/industrial-automation-market/customization
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients' needs.
Brian Miller
Market Data Forecast
+1 888-702-9626
sales@marketdataforecast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn