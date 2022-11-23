Streaming Media Service Market Size Expected to Reach $172.3 Billion with CAGR of 20.9% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Streaming Media Service Market size is forecasted to reach $172.3 Billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Globally, increase in popularity of streaming platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime and Netflix is set to be the major driver for the growth of the Streaming Media Service market. In addition to this, the growing adoption of cloud computing and cloud enterprise streaming media to improve streaming service bandwidth and content delivery network is set to be one of the key influencers for the growth of the market during the forecast period. The factors such as rise in internet users, penetration of smart devices and outbreak of Covid19 have been contributing to the market growth in the long run. The rise in Streaming Television through online mediums and increasing demand for foreign language films with closed captioning (cc) will drive the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

The top 10 companies in Streaming Media Service Market include Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc (YouTube), Netflix Inc, Amazon Web Services, Apple Inc, Pandora Media Inc, Bitmovin, Brightcove, Real Networks Inc, Akamai Technologies and Roku Inc.

Domestic users segment is the fastest growing in Streaming Media Service market, owing to popularity of e-learning platform.

North America dominated the Streaming Media Service Market in terms of value in 2020 owing to growing investment in content improvement.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on services segmentation, Video Streaming is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 23.9% in the global Streaming Media Service Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The factors such as rise in internet users, penetration of smart devices and outbreak of Covid19 have been contributing to the market growth in long run.

2. Domestic Users is analyzed to account for the highest share of 75.3% in the global Streaming Media Service Market in 2020, owing to the growing popularity of e-learning platforms.

3. According to UK media, time spent on subscription streaming services increased by double in April 2020. People increased watching streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney and many more.

4. According to India Brand Equity Foundation data, India witnessed a 30% surge in the number of paid subscribers i.e. from 22.2 million subscribers to 29.0 million between March and July 2020, out of which users on Amazon Prime Video in India increased by 83% since the country went under strict lockdown on account of Covid19 pandemic.

5. North America held the highest Streaming Media Service Market share of around 38.7% in the global Streaming Media Service market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026, followed by APAC and Europe.

6. In January 2020, Netflix Inc, a US based streaming service provider, decided to invest $17.3 billion on original content in 2020, thus creating create opportunities for the growth of the Streaming Media Service market. As per IndustryARC recent study, it has been estimated that Netflix content investment will rise to $26.4 billion by 2028 to keep pace with rivals streaming companies.

7. Moreover, growing demand of video streaming services in USA and Canada influences the market growth in this region. As per IndustryARC recent study, 232 million users watched streaming videos in all devices in the USA alone and it has been estimated that 25% USA households will cutoff cable subscriptions by 2022, thus creating create opportunities for the growth of the Streaming Media Service market.

