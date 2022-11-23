Submit Release
Towards a green and just recovery in Southeast Asia: Climate futures, sustainable transformations and the role of China

Mainland southeast Asia faces a ‘polycrisis’, as climate change, conflict and Covid-19 intersect with rising economic and geopolitical headwinds. Meanwhile, an environmentally unsustainable model of development has degraded ecosystems and biodiversity. The unequal social consequences of these crisis mirror broader socio-economic and political inequalities in the region.

In response, calls for a ‘green and just recovery’ policy agenda have grown, although its formulation is not clear or agreed upon. For example, how does it intersect with agendas at UN-led processes such as the COP27 climate talks, or the ‘UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights’? Or with China’s vision for a ‘green Belt and Road’? How does it reflect civil society-led agendas, such ‘the commons’ and ‘Rights of Nature’? These questions are important as competing calls for a ‘sustainable transformation’ also imply future visions of society, international relations, and nature-society relations.

In this public seminar, we bring together journalists, scholars and civil society to ask what a ‘green and just recovery could look like in the region and how it can be achieved. As COP27 closes in Sharm el-Sheikh, we take climate change, rivers, and energy as entry points to explore the wider socio-political opportunities and challenges towards achieving ‘sustainable transformations’.

This event will be broadcast on CSDS Facebook page or you can participate via Zoom with registration and also in-person at the Alumni meeting room, 12th Floor, Faculty of Political Science Building 1 (Kasem Utthayanin Building), Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand

