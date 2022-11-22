SEI’s carbon market expert weighs in on FIFA’s World Cup carbon neutrality claims

Deutche Welle’s environmental YouTube channel, Planet A, developed a seven-minute report digging into FIFA’s claims and how they compare to experts’ evaluations.

SEI Senior Scientist Derik Broekhoff commented specifically on the carbon credits, which in FIFA’s case are likely insufficient to compensate for its emissions, according to Planet A. And the renewable energy projects FIFA claims to have invested in may have happened regardless of the credit purchases.

“The world would have been better off if you’d simply reduced your own emissions,” Broekhoff said.