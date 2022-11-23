Laredo Sector Border Patrol closes stash house

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South station collaborated efforts with law enforcement to close a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On Nov. 18, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, collaborated with Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Laredo Police Department (LPD), to close a stash house in South Laredo. A total of 13 individuals were apprehended.

Record checks revealed all subjects were illegally present in the U.S. They were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

